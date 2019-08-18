News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about Brexit

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about Brexit
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Britain's Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly has disputed Jamie Oliver’s claim that Brexit contributed to the downfall of his restaurant business.

The celebrity chef’s restaurant empire – which included Jamie’s Italian, Barbecoa and Fifteen – collapsed into administration in May. Twenty-two restaurants were closed and around 1,000 staff were made redundant.

Oliver recently indicated that Brexit had something to do with it, but Cleverly insisted it was more to do with the quality and presentation of food. 

Addressing the collapse on BBC Radio 4’s Jamie Oliver: A Life Through Food, Oliver said: “The world changed, the high street changed – it started to become Uber-fied.

“Our competitors changed, and we looked less different to them as we did in the beginning.

“There’s that chain reaction, throw a bit of Brexit in, confidence goes and people’s habits changed.”

But Cleverly tweeted: “This isn’t about Brexit, I recently eat at a Jamie’s restaurant and the quality of the food just didn’t match the price.

“The staff were friendly but the presentation was poor and the food was bland.”

“In the competitive ‘family restaurant’ market you need to get the basics right,” he added.

Oliver said on Radio 4 that the collapse of his chain ruined his 40th birthday.

However, he said he had “learnt some very valuable lessons” from the experience that he hoped would enable him “to do, possibly, some extraordinary things in the next 20 years in a very, very different way”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'From Project Fear to Operation Chaos': Brexit leak'From Project Fear to Operation Chaos': Brexit leak

UK Minister dismisses Whitehall dossier on no-deal Brexit as ‘scaremongering’UK Minister dismisses Whitehall dossier on no-deal Brexit as ‘scaremongering’

UK Government accepts it cannot prorogue Parliament for no-deal, says Gina MillerUK Government accepts it cannot prorogue Parliament for no-deal, says Gina Miller

Leaked document shows UK thinks hard border would be required in event of no-deal BrexitLeaked document shows UK thinks hard border would be required in event of no-deal Brexit

Jamie OliverTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Government to consider legal right for workers to switch off outside working hoursGovernment to consider legal right for workers to switch off outside working hours

Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is not ‘crazy’Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is not ‘crazy’

Consumer confidence flashes red for TrumpConsumer confidence flashes red for Trump

Apple €13bn tax appeal hearing next monthApple €13bn tax appeal hearing next month


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.Five things for the week ahead

From Liverpool’s beat-pop to Bristol’s trip-hop, Irish writer Karl Whitney explains the distinctive musical output of individual cities in the UK, writes Marjorie Brennan.Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

As landlords’ enclosures of villages and commonages during England’s industrial revolution drove landless countrymen into the maws of the poet William Blake’s “dark Satanic mills”, a romantic nostalgia for the countryside began to grow.Damien Enright: Great writers took inspiration from walking

Take no risks, ‘do all the right things’, and you’ll lead a comfortable, but dull, existence. ‘Living dangerously’, on the other hand, yields ‘highs’ of excitement usually followed, alas, by pain andRichard Collins: Live fast and die young or last up to 500 years

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »