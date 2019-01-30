NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Topshop retail group fined £450,000 after girl injured in store

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 03:28 PM

A retail company has been fined £450,000 in Scotland after a girl was badly injured when a queue barrier toppled on to her.

The 10-year-old suffered a fractured skull in the incident at the Topshop store in Silverburn Shopping Centre, Glasgow.

Topshop owner Arcadia Group Ltd was fined at Glasgow Sheriff Court today after it admitted breaching health and safety laws.

Prosecutors said the girl was with her mother on a shopping trip in February 2017 when they went into the store.

As the mother returned a hat to the display, she heard a scream and turned round to see her daughter lying on the floor with the barrier on top of her.

Staff and members of the public removed the barrier from the girl and she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment to a skull fracture, laceration and haematoma, prosecutors said.

The Crown Office, which revealed details of the case following the hearing, said an investigation found the firm had failed to ensure a safe system of work was implemented for the transfer of two queue barriers from its shop in Glasgow's Argyle Street to the Silverburn branch.

It also failed to ensure the queue barriers were properly secured to the floor, prosecutors added.

The group pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974.

Alistair Duncan, head of the health and safety division at the Crown Office, said: "This was a foreseeable and avoidable accident which resulted in the severe injury and permanent disfigurement of a young girl.

"Since this incident, the company has introduced new procedures to control and document the transfer of fixtures, fittings and store equipment between stores.

"Hopefully this prosecution and the sentence will remind other employers that failure to fulfil their obligations can have serious consequences and that they will be held to account for their failings."


KEYWORDS

Arcadia GroupCourtLegalSilverburn Shopping CentreTopshop

Related Articles

Man who plied boys with drink before abusing them in caravan is jailed

Man not entitled to see records arising from 'unconfirmed' child abuse claims by wife, appeal court rules

Dublin man who spent years in jail in UK before conviction overturned loses compensation case

Mentally ill man who may pose 'catastrophic' risk made ward of court days before his release from prison

More in this Section

German government cites Brexit as it slashes growth forecast

Scottish exports to EU increased £1.7bn in year after Brexit vote

British Irish Chamber of Commerce calls for certainty to avoid no-deal Brexit

Irish data centre firm to create 1,100 jobs in Dublin and Wicklow


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »