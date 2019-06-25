News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Top chefs to host 120 guests in a bid to inspire young people into food industry

Wioleta Grzesik from Cork Airport Hotel (L), Chef Collab founder Chad Byrne, Milan Sitko from The Metropole Hotel and Jacinta Desmond from Cork International Hotel. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan - OSM Photo
By Joe Dermody
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Up to 120 guests will be treated to an unique culinary experience when leading Irish and UK chefs host Chef Collab on Monday, July 15, at Olivo Restaurant at the Cork Airport Hotel.

Chad Byrne, founder of Chef Collab and head chef in the Brehon Hotel in Kerry, hopes the event will encourage young people into the industry and help combat Ireland's shortage of chefs. Since it was set up last year, Chef Collab has had various sold out events in Killarney, Cork and Dublin.

Chad Byrne said: “Chef Collab is all about highlighting the talented future chefs with the best chefs in the world today, through immersive learning, encouragement and of course fun thrown in. It is about breaking down barriers and getting back to basics.

“We work with companies who have an ethos that is aligned with what we do at Chef Collab, promoting positive work environments and willingness to help others. Every Collab has been a sell out, I think it is down to the positivity and good vibes which surround our events. We cook for the right reasons and it shows. We do it for the pure love of the craft.”

The Olivo Restaurant event will feature three chefs from Trigon Hotels in Cork, along with one from the Celtic Ross Hotel and one from Jacobs on the Mall. The chefs from Trigon Hotels are Jacinta Desmond from Cork International Hotel, Wioleta Grzesik from Cork Airport Hotel and Milan Sitko from The Metropole Hotel.

The five celebrity chefs involved include Michelin Chef, Marguerite Keogh from Five Fields Restaurant UK, JP McMahon from Galway, Pam Kelly from the Farmgate Restaurant in Cork, James Coffey from the Park Hotel Kenmare, Alberto Rossi from The Intercontential, James Sheridan from the Canteen Celbridge.

READ MORE

UK utility company to pay out record €141m after ‘shocking’ Ofwat probe

More on this topic

Norwegian Airline flights suspended at Cork Airport for remainder of summer

Cork Airport expecting 55,000 passengers over June Bank Holiday weekend

Chaos when passengers used emergency exits to get off plane at Cork Airport, report states

Daa plans €40m development spend for Cork Airport over next four years

Chef CollabCorkTOPIC: Cork Airport

More in this Section

Online platform offers low-cost architect quality design

Blockchain: Is the technology all hype or hope?

Tech giants warn on US-China escalation

Consumers expect more rental hikes


Lifestyle

Capturing the castle: Johnstown Castle in County Wexford is well worth checking out

How nature can work wonders for body and soul

Making Cents: Consumer guide to entering PcP car loan contracts

Podcast Corner: An introduction to podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »