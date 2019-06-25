Top chefs to host 120 guests in a bid to inspire young people into food industry

Up to 120 guests will be treated to an unique culinary experience when leading Irish and UK chefs host Chef Collab on Monday, July 15, at Olivo Restaurant at the Cork Airport Hotel.

Chad Byrne, founder of Chef Collab and head chef in the Brehon Hotel in Kerry, hopes the event will encourage young people into the industry and help combat Ireland's shortage of chefs. Since it was set up last year, Chef Collab has had various sold out events in Killarney, Cork and Dublin.

Chad Byrne said: “Chef Collab is all about highlighting the talented future chefs with the best chefs in the world today, through immersive learning, encouragement and of course fun thrown in. It is about breaking down barriers and getting back to basics.

“We work with companies who have an ethos that is aligned with what we do at Chef Collab, promoting positive work environments and willingness to help others. Every Collab has been a sell out, I think it is down to the positivity and good vibes which surround our events. We cook for the right reasons and it shows. We do it for the pure love of the craft.”

The Olivo Restaurant event will feature three chefs from Trigon Hotels in Cork, along with one from the Celtic Ross Hotel and one from Jacobs on the Mall. The chefs from Trigon Hotels are Jacinta Desmond from Cork International Hotel, Wioleta Grzesik from Cork Airport Hotel and Milan Sitko from The Metropole Hotel.

The five celebrity chefs involved include Michelin Chef, Marguerite Keogh from Five Fields Restaurant UK, JP McMahon from Galway, Pam Kelly from the Farmgate Restaurant in Cork, James Coffey from the Park Hotel Kenmare, Alberto Rossi from The Intercontential, James Sheridan from the Canteen Celbridge.