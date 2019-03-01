NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tokyo open world's biggest Starbucks in 'coffee wonderland'

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 05:05 PM
By Rebecca Stiffe

Tokyo have just opened the world's largest Starbucks in the Japanese capital.

The 32,00 sq ft four storey roastery overlooks the Meguro river and cherry blossoms below, and features a copper cask in the centre of the building.

"What inspired me is being in Japan and bring elements of Japanese culture in the roastery," said Chief Design Officer Liz Muller.

"I think the favourite moment must always be when you walk through that front door because that's when you're getting introduced to the space."

There is an impressive 'origami ceiling' that sits above the entire roastery.

A tea room lies upstairs in the building, complete with a wall filled with protruding cups and there is also an Arriviamo bar and a bakery that produces fresh food every day.

"There is no space like this," said Ms Muller. "It's wonderful."

