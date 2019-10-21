News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tipp shopping centre warns of closure if forced to comply with enforcement notice

Tipp shopping centre warns of closure if forced to comply with enforcement notice
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 03:26 PM

The owner of a Co Tipperary shopping centre has claimed the premises will have to close if it is forced to comply with an enforcement notice issued against the premises by the local council.

GL Ireland ICAV which purchased the Thurles Shopping Centre in 2015 has brought a High Court challenge against a decision by Tipperary Co Council to issue a number of enforcement notices, including one requiring the centre to close an entrance the centre uses for the delivery of goods

The centre contains dozens of businesses, including several retail stores, a post office, cafe, and a cinema.

At the High Court GL Ireland represented by Jarlath Fitzsimons SC said his client was served with three enforcement notices in respect of conditions attached to the planning permission granted to the shopping centre's previous owner in 2007.

The enforcement notices say the shopping centre is in breach of the premises planning permission requirements.

The notices require the owner to take certain steps including to close off a service entrance used for deliveries and to do landscaping works on lands the company does not own.

It is further required that the shopping centre owner remove and reposition many external windows and doors, and to construct significant structures including a maintenance building and a bicycle park.

Compliance with those steps the owner claim would lead to the permanent closure of the shopping centre, as it could not function without an operational service entrance.

Counsel said that one of the grounds of its challenge is that the council served the enforcement notices outside of the time period allowed under the 2000 Planning and Development Act.

In its judicial review proceedings against Tipperary Co Council, GL Ireland seeks orders quashing the enforcement notices served on it last July in respect of Thurles Shopping Centre, Slievenamon Road, Thurles.

It also seeks a declaration that the council acted irrationally, unreasonably and contrary to law when it decided to issue and serve the enforcement notices on the company.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

The judge also placed a stay on the council from taking any further steps in respect of the notices pending the outcome of the action. The case will come back before the court in December.

READ MORE

Justice Minister admits voting for colleague in Dáil; Chambers apologises for 'genuine error'

More on this topic

Former sex worker ordered by judge not to post defamatory statements online about another ex-sex workerFormer sex worker ordered by judge not to post defamatory statements online about another ex-sex worker

Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000

'I felt terrorised in my childhood bedrooms': Woman raped as a child speaks of torment as man jailed'I felt terrorised in my childhood bedrooms': Woman raped as a child speaks of torment as man jailed

Judge adjourns Ryanair's bid to fast-track action against pilots and unionJudge adjourns Ryanair's bid to fast-track action against pilots and union

CourtBusinessCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UK Parliament must accept deal if Britain to get EU FTA by end of 2020, Truss saysUK Parliament must accept deal if Britain to get EU FTA by end of 2020, Truss says

Nobel prize award puts focus on tackling poverty with economicsNobel prize award puts focus on tackling poverty with economics

Why eSports sector is more than a gameWhy eSports sector is more than a game

Adventure food brand is starting to make stridesAdventure food brand is starting to make strides


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »