Three removes usage limits from 'All You Can Eat' data plans

Three is permanently removing all usage limits from its All You Can Eat data plans.

The network initially brought in the measure temporarily in response to the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to Three, its customers are now using 20% more data every day.

"We know that now more than ever, staying connected is crucially important, and as our lives respond to this new normal, data usage will continue to be the lifeblood to remote working, studying and staying connected, said Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Over 80% of our customers are on a plan with All You Can Eat data, so we wanted to provide them with the reassurance they need now and in the future.”

Three carries 66% of all mobile data in Ireland.