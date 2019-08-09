Three-quarters of workers not compensated for overtime, according to survey

65% of people work for longer than their contracted working hours.

That is according to Morgan McKinley's Working Hours Report which is based on a survey of 2,500 Irish professionals in May.

People across several sectors were interviewed, including accountants, engineers and office staff.

The number of people working for more than their set hours is actually down 8% on three years ago.

"There is less pressure from a recessionary perspective as we step further and further away from that," said Morgan McKinley's Bryan Hyland.

"There is more of an emphasis on the work-life balance and the advancement in technology is certainly reducing that pressure.

"Remote working and flexible working options to make it an attractive proposition for people to be retained is all part of reducing that excess."

The survey also revealed that three-quarters of people are not compensated for working overtime.

"One of the challenges, as we face into the flexible working solutions, is that people are more accessible," said Mr Hyland.

"They are receiving more communication at more times during the working day so therefore the traditional 9-to-5 is now defunct.

"So there is now a challenge for employers with regards to what is a feasible working week and when people should be accessing their laptops or phones in order to stay in touch."