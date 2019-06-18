Three million passengers travel through Dublin Airport in May

Almost three million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in May.

That's a 4% increase on the same month last year and a new record for May.

The airport has welcomed an additional 764,000 passengers between January and May.

Passenger volumes to and from Europe increased by 4%, while numbers on domestic routes dropped by 12%.

So far this year, more than 12.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, a 7% increase on the same period last year.

More than 884,000 passengers travelled to and from UK destinations in May, which was an increase of 2% when compared to last year.

Transatlantic traffic to and from North America increased by 8% with 412,500 passengers travelling on this route sector in May.

Other international traffic, principally to the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions increased by 5% with almost 72,600 passengers travelling on these routes during May.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes declined by 12% with 9,000 passengers travelling on domestic flights last month.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination has increased by 16% this year, with almost 660,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport in the first five months of this year.