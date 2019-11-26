News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Three Irish counties to join with Wales in tourism promotion

Three Irish counties to join with Wales in tourism promotion
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 08:07 AM

Businesses in the south east are being encouraged to take part in a new joint venture with counties in Wales to promote tourism in the regions.

The Celtic Routes initiative will see Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford join with Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in Wales.

It is backed by €2 million in EU funding and is being launched in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Project director Oonagh Messette hopes it will lead to greater numbers of tourists staying in the areas longer rather than passing through.

"We've had a lot of input from all our stakeholders whether it's Ireland's Ancient East or the visitor board within Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, a number of tourism businesses and the three local authorities working very closely," said Ms Messette.

"So we have done a lot of hard work and we really hope it does pay off."

READ MORE

Teeling may sell Limerick zinc asset

More on this topic

Sligo village wins top EU tourism awardSligo village wins top EU tourism award

Airbnb guests to spend estimated €212m in Irish restaurants and cafes this yearAirbnb guests to spend estimated €212m in Irish restaurants and cafes this year

Fishermen unite to resist vast windfarmFishermen unite to resist vast windfarm

Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’Fáilte Ireland boss calls for ‘greater regional spread’

TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Losses narrow by 7% at Mount Juliet golf resortLosses narrow by 7% at Mount Juliet golf resort

Teeling may sell Limerick zinc assetTeeling may sell Limerick zinc asset

ESB and Coillte agree renewable energy dealESB and Coillte agree renewable energy deal

Jobs boost for Cork as Irish cosmetics firms announces €7.5m expansionJobs boost for Cork as Irish cosmetics firms announces €7.5m expansion


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

DOLLY PARTON is as American as apple pie, and her country songs seem to have spread to a new wave of millennials — check out the Jennifer Aniston-starring Dumplin’ on Netflix for a feel-good film set to the ultimate Parton playlist.Podcast Corner: Dolly mixture makes for some sweet tales

A Cork poet known for his humour has added a note of poignancy to his latest collection, writes Pet O’ConnellFrom Kerry slugs to absent loved ones Seán Ó Muimhneacháin presents his latest collection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »