Three Irish counties to join with Wales in tourism promotion

Businesses in the south east are being encouraged to take part in a new joint venture with counties in Wales to promote tourism in the regions.

The Celtic Routes initiative will see Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford join with Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in Wales.

It is backed by €2 million in EU funding and is being launched in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Project director Oonagh Messette hopes it will lead to greater numbers of tourists staying in the areas longer rather than passing through.

"We've had a lot of input from all our stakeholders whether it's Ireland's Ancient East or the visitor board within Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, a number of tourism businesses and the three local authorities working very closely," said Ms Messette.

"So we have done a lot of hard work and we really hope it does pay off."