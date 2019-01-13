Three adding 30 new roles to Limerick centre

Three has announced it will add 30 new jobs at its customer service centre in Limerick.

The new roles will bring the number of people employed by the mobile network in Limerick to over 500.

Brenda Jones, Head of Business Care Three Ireland, and Deirdre Ryan, CEO, Limerick Chamber. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

It is looking to recruit telesales agents to fill the permanent and full-time roles.

Speaking about the announcement, Ashley Cook, CRM Director with Three said: “A testament to the quality of our operation in Limerick is the long service of many of our employees, some of whom have been with us for over 20 years.

"This is due to a number of factors including strong learning and development opportunities, a genuine focus on wellbeing, and a competitive salary and benefits package.

“Three is a leading mobile communications provider in the Irish market place with data at the centre of everything we do.

"We carry approximately 60% of all mobile data on our network, that’s more than all other operators combined. And we are delighted to be announcing these new roles as we expand our Customer Service Centre in Limerick.”

Three was recently named the region’s best employer by the Limerick Chamber of Commerce.