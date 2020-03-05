News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Thorny legal issue of sick pay for workers who 'self-isolate' from coronavirus

Thorny legal issue of sick pay for workers who 'self-isolate' from coronavirus
By Kyran Fitzgerald
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 05:35 PM

The Covid-19 virus outbreak presents employers and employees with the thorny issue of sick leave, but there are conflicting views over who should pay. 

David McCarroll, partner at law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn said he has already had cases where employees have opted to "self isolate" without securing permission from their employer. 

They may have family members who might have been exposed and fear they have the virus.

"If every worker self regulates, this will give rise to difficulties," he said. The concern is that if the employer gives way and continues to pay the person who is on leave, a precedent will be set leading to trouble down the line if others choose to self-isolate. There is no statutory obligation on employers to pay staff absent on sick leave. 

Mr McCarroll said, however, that employers do need to "act in a measured fashion in line with advice from public health officials". 

He warns firms against shutting any business without first taking into account advice from public health officials.

Employer representatives have appeared to suggest that paid leave in such circumstances could be treated as being part of an employee’s holiday entitlement.

Employment law expert Ciaran O’’Mara said, however, decisions of the European Court of Justice make it clear that annual leave entitlements cannot be reduced in this way. 

There is a basic health and safety principle – the obligation to provide employees with a safe work environment

He added that employers cannot contract out of health and safety law.

Mr O’’ Mara said: "If someone is sent home, they cannot be taken off the payroll the next day. What they would be getting, essentially, is safety leave." 

Ibec is seeking form the Government "a special emergency social welfare payment" which would be "at the level of Job Seekers Benefit, for a two-week period from the first day of employment stoppage, waiving the qualifying period".

The crisis also brings the issue of the so-called gig economy into sharp focus. Gig workers faced with no income may seek to argue that they are employees even though they may be described as self- employed.

READ MORE

Ireland remains in Covid-19 containment phase – health chief

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

More on this topic

Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'

ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'

Firms across globe asking employees to work from home to reduce Covid-19 spread Firms across globe asking employees to work from home to reduce Covid-19 spread

Kevin O'Neill: Tough battle to combat coronavirus falsehoodsKevin O'Neill: Tough battle to combat coronavirus falsehoods

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Frederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotelFrederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotel

Staff at Indeed asked to work from home due to Covid-19 fearsStaff at Indeed asked to work from home due to Covid-19 fears

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in DublinUS tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »