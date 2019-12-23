News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Thomas Cook refunds hit €338m

Thomas Cook refunds hit €338m
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 08:32 PM

More than 90% of Thomas Cook customers who claimed an Atol refund have been paid, according to the aviation regulator.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has paid out £290m (€338m) after settling 300,000 claims relating to financially protected package holidays.

It pledged to continue processing claims over the Christmas and new year period.

We thank consumers for bearing with us as we continue this programme

Anyone who is yet to receive a payment is urged to check their email spam folders in case the CAA has requested further information.

Many Thomas Cook customers have taken to social media in recent weeks to express their frustration over the time it is taking to get their money back after the firm collapsed in September.

CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said: “This process has been made more challenging by the complexities of the booking data we have received from Thomas Cook, as well as the additional security checks we have had to include to reduce the risk of fraudulent claims.

“We thank consumers for bearing with us as we continue this programme.”

It is the Atol scheme’s largest payout since it was established in the 1970s.

The claims process opened on October 7 and will remain open until September 22 next year.

READ MORE

'This is our fourth Christmas without Ciara. It's hard,' says mother who lost daughter following concert

More on this topic

UK watchdog extends probe into accounts of collapsed Thomas CookUK watchdog extends probe into accounts of collapsed Thomas Cook

Customers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapseCustomers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelledThomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelled

Thomas Cook brand name bought for €12.7mThomas Cook brand name bought for €12.7m

TOPIC: Thomas Cook

More in this Section

Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020Varadkar targets creation of 50,000 new jobs in 2020

Tesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labourTesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labour

Irish-founded lighting company to float in LondonIrish-founded lighting company to float in London

Objections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plantObjections halt €140m Glanbia cheese plant


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »