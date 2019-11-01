News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Thomas Cook brand name bought for €12.7m

Thomas Cook brand name bought for €12.7m
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 07:36 PM

The Thomas Cook brand name will live on after the Chinese conglomerate Fosun snapped up the rights from liquidators of the bust travel firm.

Fosun will pay £11m (€12.7m) to use the Thomas Cook name and website, along with hotel brands Casa Cook and Cook’s Club.

Millions of well-heeled Chinese tourists now visit Europe, and Fosun is hoping to take a greater share of the market.

Qian Jiannong, chairman of Fosun tourism group, said: “The group has always believed in the brand value of Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook’s collapse led to the biggest repatriation since the Second World War (Thomas Cook / PA)
Thomas Cook’s collapse led to the biggest repatriation since the Second World War (Thomas Cook / PA)

“The acquisition of the Thomas Cook brand will enable the group to expand its tourism business building on the extensive brand awareness of Thomas Cook and the robust growth momentum of Chinese outbound tourism.”

The deal is likely to see a digital-only travel agent emerge under the Thomas Cook brand, with the new owners hoping the 178-year-old business is still highly regarded by European travellers.

Fosun knows Thomas Cook well and fronted the ultimately doomed attempts to refinance the company’s debts prior to its collapse last month.

The group was scuppered at the last minute when a further £200 million of investment was demanded by Thomas Cook’s lenders, and requests for the British Government to step in with a separate loan, failed.

The Insolvency Service is now in charge of what remains of Thomas Cook and, with specialists at AlixPartners and KPMG, is trying to sell off any remaining assets – although just the landing slots at Gatwick airport remain.

PA news agency also understands that rival travel business Tui attempted to buy the Thomas Cook brand name, with one source saying this was to “kill off” the brand.

Last month, Sunderland-based Hays Travel bought the 555 Thomas Cook high street stores for £6 million, as revealed to MPs who are holding an inquiry into the collapse.

More on this topic

Deal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobsDeal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobs

Thomas Cook executives urged to hand bonuses to workers’ pension fundThomas Cook executives urged to hand bonuses to workers’ pension fund

Ex-Thomas Cook boss ‘deeply sorry’ over firm’s failureEx-Thomas Cook boss ‘deeply sorry’ over firm’s failure

Rival to keep Thomas Cook travel stores open in UKRival to keep Thomas Cook travel stores open in UK

FosunThomas CookTOPIC: Thomas Cook

More in this Section

Bombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm SpiritBombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm Spirit

Leading executives join Fáilte Ireland boardLeading executives join Fáilte Ireland board

O’Brien takes on key role with IFTAO’Brien takes on key role with IFTA

Children will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable financeChildren will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable finance


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »