These are Ireland's top 30 stores, according to new list

A list of the top 30 'best stores in Ireland' features a record-breaking seven finalists coming from Limerick City. The top stores in the Retail Excellence list include Brown Thomas in Dublin and Cork book store Vibes and Scribes.
The 'top five friendliest places' were also announced today. The five finalists are the cities of Cork and Limerick as well as Ennis, Naas and Carrick-on-Shannon. The Friendliest Place competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.
David Fitzsimons, Group CEO, Retail Excellence said: “We enjoyed a record entry of over 550 stores to this year’s AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards. We are now down to the Top30. Each of the 30 will now be visited in person by UK retail trends company Echochamber. They will also make a detailed financial submission to Grant Thornton.
"The outcome of the visit and the financial submission will determine the overall winner. The quality of entry this year has been first-class and we look forward to celebrating the very best of Irish Retail on November 9 in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.”
- Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Leighlinbridge
- Carlow Brown Thomas, Grafton Street, Dublin 2
- Cakeface Patisserie, Irishtown, Kilkenny
- Casey's Furniture, Raheen Roundabout, Raheen, Limerick
- Centenary DIY, Home & Garden, Britta's Road, Limerick
- Cunningham's Pharmacy, Block C, River Village, Monksland, Athlone, Westmeath
- Dominic Smith Expert Electrical, Dundrum Village Centre, Dundrum, Dublin
- Eddie Rocket's, South Anne Street, Dublin
- Esquires Coffee, Catherine Street, Limerick
- Faller's Jewellers, Williamsgate Street, Galway
- Flynn's Homevalue, Kilrush Business Park, Dungarvan, Waterford Freshii, Cross Street Lower, Galway
- Fun Tech Global, Northside Shopping Centre, Coolock, Dublin
- Garvey's SuperValu, Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick
- Garvey's SuperValu, Parnell Street, Dungarvan, Waterford
- Gerry Browne Jewellers, Main Street, Portlaoise, Laois
- Grey Heron, Bridge Street, Bandon, Cork
- Hook & Ladder, Sarsfield, Limerick
- Insomnia, Main Street, Cavan
- McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy, Charlemont Street, Dublin
- McMahon Opticians, Landmark Court, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim
- Murphy Larkin Timber Products, Riverstown Business Park, Tramore, Waterford
- Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork
- Petstop, Limerick One Shopping Park, Childers Road, Limerick
- Phelan's Pharmacy, Blackrock Hall, Blackrock Avenue, Skehard Road, Cork
- Shaw's Department Store, Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle, Limerick
- The Kilkenny Restaurant & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin
- Topline Murtagh, Fredrick Street, Ashbourne, Meath
- Vibes and Scribes Bookshop, Lavitt's Quay, Cork
- Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Rochestown Avenue, Dúnlaoghaire, Dublin