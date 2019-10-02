These are Ireland's top 30 stores, according to new list

A list of the top 30 'best stores in Ireland' features a record-breaking seven finalists coming from Limerick City. The top stores in the Retail Excellence list include Brown Thomas in Dublin and Cork book store Vibes and Scribes.

The 'top five friendliest places' were also announced today. The five finalists are the cities of Cork and Limerick as well as Ennis, Naas and Carrick-on-Shannon. The Friendliest Place competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

David Fitzsimons, Group CEO, Retail Excellence said: “We enjoyed a record entry of over 550 stores to this year’s AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards. We are now down to the Top30. Each of the 30 will now be visited in person by UK retail trends company Echochamber. They will also make a detailed financial submission to Grant Thornton.

"The outcome of the visit and the financial submission will determine the overall winner. The quality of entry this year has been first-class and we look forward to celebrating the very best of Irish Retail on November 9 in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.”