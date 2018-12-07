The people in business taking on new roles at the top

People in business who have obtained new roles this week.

Adrian Varley has been named as the Central Bank’s director of prudential analysis and inspections, from February 1.

Adrian Varley.

He has extensive experience in the financial services industry in the private and public sector. He is currently head of banking supervision: analysis division in the Central Bank.

He has a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Warwick and has played a lead role in banking supervision in the Central Bank over the last eight years.

This new role is part of a restructure of the prudential regulation area of the Central Bank due to the evolution of supervision in the last decade and changes in Irish financial services system.

Ethna Gallagher has been named as head of supply chain for Ireland at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, an innovator in structural heart disease and critical care monitoring based in Limerick.

Ethna Gallagher.

She brings more than 27 years experience of working with high-tech global companies in Ireland, notably in senior roles with Bio-Medical Research Ltd in Galway.

Prior to BMR Ethna achieved significant career progression within Wang, Intel and Dell Computers, having progressed from graduate engineer to supply chain director.

Edwards Lifesciences is currently hiring for a number of vacancies in its Irish facilities.

Dónal Rooney has been named as chief financial officer, company secretary and as a director of Datalex, a provider of digital commerce solutions to global travel retailers.

Dónal Rooney.

He succeeds David Kennedy.

He was previously group CFO of Amaris Hospitality (2016-18), playing a lead role in its private equity exit process.

He was also previously CFO of Nama (National Asset Management Agency) having previously worked as a senior portfolio manager at Nama from 2010-12.

He began his career and qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen (1997-2002) and worked with KPMG (2002-2010).

Damian Thornton has been named as chief operating officer with Diaceutics, a diagnostic commercialisation company helping to improve patient outcomes via better testing.

Damien Thornton.

He brings 25 years of global pharma experience, notably in China, Japan, the UK, Spain, Singapore, France and Brazil. His former roles include VP for Asia at CAI International, and global MD at Azbil Telstar.

He has a degree in Chemical Engineering from QUB and is a chartered member of Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Dundalk-based Diaceutics has helped half a million patients access the right treatment via better diagnostic testing.

Richard S Tyler has joined the clinical advisory board of Neuromod Devices, a med tech specialist in non-invasive neuromodulation technology.

Richard Tyler.

A clinical expert in tinnitus and audiology, he is a renowned pioneer in the advancement of tinnitus research, founding the International Conference on Management of Tinnitus and Hyperacusis 26 years ago.

He is also professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery and in the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Iowa.

He has published over 270 articles and edited five books, including three books on tinnitus.