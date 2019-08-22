News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

The number of empty commercial properties rises in 18 counties, report finds

The number of empty commercial properties rises in 18 counties, report finds
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:00 AM

The number of empty commercial units across the country is rising.

A new survey by GeoDirectory has found that there are 28,000 vacant properties and the rate has risen to 13.3% between April and June of this year, an increase of 0.2% on the same period last year.

Eighteen counties saw an increase in the number of empty units in the last year, while just four saw a decrease.

CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says Sligo has the highest vacancy rate at 18.9%, followed by Leitrim (16.7%), Roscommon (16.3%), Mayo (16.3%) and Galway (16.2%).

Meath has the lowest vacancy rate at 10.1%, followed by Kerry (10.6%) Wexford (10.9%) and Westmeath (11.6%).

Mr Keogh said: “The latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report shows that the east-west divide in commercial activity is widening and not closing. The five Connacht counties recorded vacancy rates considerably higher than the national average, with increases in every county except Galway.

"18 counties in Ireland recorded an increase in commercial vacancy rates, as economic activity is increasingly centred around the Greater Dublin Area.”

In Dublin, the average commercial vacancy rate was 12.1%, unchanged from the same period in 2018. However, vacancy rates fluctuate considerably depending on Dublin postcode.

READ MORE

Graduates overlooking Irish companies in favour of multinationals, survey finds

The area with the lowest vacancy rate in the county was Dublin 16 at 6.9%, while Dublin 8 recorded the highest vacancy rate in the capital at 15.4%, well above the national average.

Edenderry, Co. Offaly is the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 28.8%, an increase of 3.1% on the same time last year. Ballybofey, Co. Donegal (28%) and Kilrush, Co. Clare (26.5%) also posted high vacancy rates.

Greystones in Co. Wicklow recorded the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 5.8%.

Annette Hughes, Director, EY-DKM Economic Advisory said: “Our analysis shows that almost 50% of all commercial units in the country are located in Leinster, with just over 20% located in the provinces of Connacht and Ulster combined.

"This is worrying, considering that most of these counties have also recorded higher than average commercial vacancy rates. With a high proportion of counties on the west coast relying on the accommodation and food services sector, commercial activity in these counties could be vulnerable to the impact of Brexit, particularly as a result of currency volatility and reduced tourism.”

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Cork dominate the top 20 players from this year's U20 All-Ireland Football ChampionshipCork dominate the top 20 players from this year's U20 All-Ireland Football Championship

Students taking Creative Writing at UCC will have lectures from John Banville this yearStudents taking Creative Writing at UCC will have lectures from John Banville this year

Slipknot announces 2020 Irish tour dateSlipknot announces 2020 Irish tour date

Commercial property

More in this Section

Direct London to Sydney flights a step closer with Qantas testsDirect London to Sydney flights a step closer with Qantas tests

Graduates overlooking Irish companies in favour of multinationals, survey findsGraduates overlooking Irish companies in favour of multinationals, survey finds

Ryanair pilots’ strike to go ahead in UK today after judge blocks legal challengeRyanair pilots’ strike to go ahead in UK today after judge blocks legal challenge

Irish truckers seek immediate extension of Brexit ‘connectivity’ agreement, as Johnson visits Berlin and ParisIrish truckers seek immediate extension of Brexit ‘connectivity’ agreement, as Johnson visits Berlin and Paris


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »