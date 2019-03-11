Tesla raises prices and partially reverses plan to close stores

Last month, Tesla announced the company would be closing a number of stores and switching their focus to online-only sales.

A statement released today by the car company announced that Tesla will keep 'significantly more stores open than previously announced' as it continues to monitor them over a number of months.

Tesla closed 10% of their stores and will reopen 'a few' of them, however there will be a much smaller Tesla crew.

Model 3. Picture: Tesla.

A further 20% of locations are under review, with their future depending on their effectiveness at bringing in sales in the coming months.

In a statement, Tesla said: "As a result of keeping significantly more stores open, Tesla will need to raise vehicle prices by about 3% on average worldwide. In other words, we will only close about half as many stores, but the cost savings are therefore only about half."

Potential Tesla owners have a week to place their order before prices for the Model 3, S and X rise on March 18th.

"To be clear, all sales worldwide will still be done online, in that potential Tesla owners coming in to stores will simply be shown how to order a Tesla on their phone in a few minutes. And the generous return policy of 1000 miles or 7 days, whichever comes first, should alleviate the need for most test drives.

"However, cars will still be available for test drives at stores at the potential Tesla owner’s request. Stores will also carry a small number of cars in inventory for customers who wish to drive away with a Tesla immediately."