News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tesla applies to generate electricity in UK

Tesla applies to generate electricity in UK
By Press Association
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 09:47 AM

Tesla has applied for a licence to generate electricity in the UK, documents show.

The US company is mainly known for its electric vehicles but also has operations in battery energy storage and solar panel and solar roof tile manufacturing.

The application, made to the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority by Tesla Motors Co., does not specify the reasons for seeking a licence.

It was filed on Tuesday and signed by Evan Rice, Tesla energy products sales director.

Tesla created one of the world’s largest lithium-ion batteries for the Australian state grid in 2017.

Chief executive Elon Musk had said his company would develop the 100-megawatt battery within 100 days of contracts being signed at the end of September, and if it failed to deliver on time he would hand the battery to the South Australia state government for free.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Elon MuskTeslaTesla Motors Co.

More in this Section

Business groups welcome Government's new Covid-19 support measuresBusiness groups welcome Government's new Covid-19 support measures

Paschal Donohoe: Oireachtas needs to 'come together' for Government business supportPaschal Donohoe: Oireachtas needs to 'come together' for Government business support

Group calls on Govt to implement five measures to help retailers recover from pandemicGroup calls on Govt to implement five measures to help retailers recover from pandemic

Cabinet to meet for talks on further business supportCabinet to meet for talks on further business support


Lifestyle

Ethna Dorman tells Eve Kelliher about the journey that led her to her carriage house havenWhat it's like spending lockdown in the Home of the Year

Clodagh Finn talks to the Mayo yogurt producers embracing the culture shiftMayo yoghurt company finds silver lining in online sales

Des O’Sullivan takes a look at an auction world that’s adjusting to the new normal.Antiques: Online sales open new chapter

Many of us will have an elder tree growing within our two kilometre radius.Michelle Darmody: Baking with elderflowers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »