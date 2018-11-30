Tesco may extend Irish e-car charging points after UK move

Tesco Ireland will review a new in-store electric vehicle charging network, being rolled out by the supermarket in Britain, before expanding such services here.
Tesco has teamed up with Volkswagen to roll-out more than 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 of its UK stores in the next three years.
Tesco Ireland already has a small number of electric vehicle charge points - in partnership with the ESB - at stores in Naas, Bray, Wicklow town, Maynooth, Swords and Swinford.
A spokesperson said Tesco Ireland will be keeping the UK rollout "under review" before deciding to expand its Irish network.
It said the Tesco/Volkswagen deal would increase the number of electric vehicle charging points available to the public in the UK by 14%.
Tesco said the programme is part of its commitment to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Alternative fuels - for use in electric cars and other vehicles - accounts for 6% of fuel sales in the UK and is the fastest growing area of the fuel market.
Sales have risen by 22% to date this year.