Tesco may extend Irish e-car charging points after UK move

Tesco Ireland will review a new in-store electric vehicle charging network, being rolled out by the supermarket in Britain, before expanding such services here.

Tesco has teamed up with Volkswagen to roll-out more than 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 of its UK stores in the next three years.

Tesco Ireland already has a small number of electric vehicle charge points - in partnership with the ESB - at stores in Naas, Bray, Wicklow town, Maynooth, Swords and Swinford.

A spokesperson said Tesco Ireland will be keeping the UK rollout "under review" before deciding to expand its Irish network.