Tesco may extend Irish e-car charging points after UK move

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 03:09 PM
By Geoff Percival

Tesco Ireland will review a new in-store electric vehicle charging network, being rolled out by the supermarket in Britain, before expanding such services here.

Tesco has teamed up with Volkswagen to roll-out more than 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 of its UK stores in the next three years.

Tesco Ireland already has a small number of electric vehicle charge points - in partnership with the ESB - at stores in Naas, Bray, Wicklow town, Maynooth, Swords and Swinford.

A spokesperson said Tesco Ireland will be keeping the UK rollout "under review" before deciding to expand its Irish network. 

London-based company Pod Point, which specialises in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, is installing the new charging bays for Tesco in the UK.

It said the Tesco/Volkswagen deal would increase the number of electric vehicle charging points available to the public in the UK by 14%.

Tesco said the programme is part of its commitment to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Alternative fuels - for use in electric cars and other vehicles - accounts for 6% of fuel sales in the UK and is the fastest growing area of the fuel market.

Sales have risen by 22% to date this year.


KEYWORDS

E chargingMotoringElectric Vehicles

