News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tesco launches loyalty scheme

Tesco launches loyalty scheme
By James Davey
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Tesco will next week become the first major British supermarket group to offer a subscription customer loyalty scheme, the latest weapon in its fight to stem the market share gains of German-owned discounters.

Along with other leading UK grocers Sainsbury’s, Asda, which is owned by Walmart of the US, and Morrisons, Tesco has been losing share to Aldi and Lidl, who have been aggressively opening new stores.

The big four have been fighting back with initiatives that aim to differentiate their offers versus the discounters, and Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said it would launch an enhanced version of its Clubcard scheme from November 8.

Some 19 million Clubcard subscribers will be able to upgrade to Clubcard Plus for £7.99 (€9.25) a month, which in addition to giving loyalty points redeemable for money-off vouchers will also offer 10% off two in-store shopping trips of up to £200 per month.

That will equate to a maximum saving of £40.

They will also get 10% off selected Tesco brands in-store, such as F&F, Go Cook, Tesco Pet and Fox & Ivy, and will be entitled to double data from Tesco Mobile.

And they can apply for a Tesco Bank credit card with no foreign exchange fees.

Tesco said Clubcard Plus holders could save more than £400 a year.

Analysts at Barclays said Clubcard Plus should theoretically appeal to many shoppers.

“In practice it’s hard to judge the deterrent effect of the monthly fee, but early membership numbers from Casino’s similar French scheme seem promising,” they said.

They estimate Clubcard Plus could deliver a 2.5 percentage point sales boost, but said the impact on profit is harder to judge.

Tesco’s biggest rival Sainsbury’s recently overhauled its no-fee Nectar scheme, allowing shoppers to boost loyalty points by pre-selecting offers on certain products. Marks & Spencer also plans to re-launch its underperforming Sparks programme.

Discounters, which focus on low prices, regard loyalty programmes as a costly waste of time and have used their advertising to lampoon previous schemes as over-complicated.

But Barclays analysts said the fact mainstream grocers have re-committed to their schemes, despite paring back unproductive costs in other areas in recent years, suggests they pay off through higher sales and valuable consumer data.

Earlier this month Tesco said its chief executive Dave Lewis will step down after six years in the job.

READ MORE

London builder eyes job cuts

More on this topic

Analyst believe new CEO Ken Murphy faces Tesco growth challengeAnalyst believe new CEO Ken Murphy faces Tesco growth challenge

Tesco to cut 4,500 jobs from UK storesTesco to cut 4,500 jobs from UK stores

Local TD calls on Tesco to 'look again' at Tallaght delivery banLocal TD calls on Tesco to 'look again' at Tallaght delivery ban

Tesco stays coy on plans for upmarket shop spin-offTesco stays coy on plans for upmarket shop spin-off

TOPIC: Tesco

More in this Section

Diversification is key on rocky road of investmentDiversification is key on rocky road of investment

Senators question Boeing CEO over plane involved in two crashesSenators question Boeing CEO over plane involved in two crashes

Dragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores futureDragon’s Den star gets extra two weeks to secure Jessops stores future

UK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertaintyUK consumer credit growth slumps to five-year low amid economic uncertainty


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »