Tesco introduces new strict social distancing rules in stores

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 03:07 PM

Tesco boss Dave Lewis has written to customers setting out new measures to ensure social distancing for shoppers in his stores.

The chief executive said there will now be floor markings in car parks to maintain safe distances when queuing, the number of shoppers in a store will be restricted, and extra hand santisier and cleaning products for trolleys is available.

He added that new floor markings will be added to checkout areas, protective screens introduced on checkouts, and one-way isles.

Mr Lewis added: “Some of these measures you will already be aware of, but I have pulled out below the new health and safety measures we are implementing.

“Our social distancing plans aim to protect customers from the moment they enter our car parks, to browsing products, to paying and finally exiting our stores.

“We are constantly listening to feedback and will take all the learnings to better support our customers and colleagues at this time.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are introducing additional measures to protect our customers and colleagues, and ensure that everyone in our stores maintains a safe distance. We’re asking customers to help by following some simple requests when they shop with us.”

