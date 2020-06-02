News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Tesco finance chief Alan Stewart to step down

Tesco finance chief Alan Stewart to step down
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Tesco finance boss Alan Stewart has revealed plans to retire from his role at the UK’s largest supermarket.

The move will deliver a major leadership shake-up at the business, with current chief Dave Lewis set to step down from his own role in September.

The pair led a significant turnaround at the retail giant after it was dented by a major accounting scandal in 2014.

Mr Stewart will leave his role as chief financial officer on April 30 2021, after six years at the company.

Mr Stewart was finance boss at Tesco during its turnaround following an accounting scandal in 2014 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Mr Stewart was finance boss at Tesco during its turnaround following an accounting scandal in 2014 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Tesco said it will now conduct a “thorough” search, looking at internal and external candidates, to find his successor.

Mr Lewis, group chief executive officer at Tesco, said: “Alan has been an outstanding leader and partner at Tesco.

“He has made a huge contribution and on behalf of all of Tesco colleagues I would like to thank him for all he has done.”

Mr Stewart said: “Being part of the team that has delivered the turnaround at Tesco and set it up for the next stage means an incredible amount to me.

“I shall continue to focus on delivering the strategy, supporting the business and my colleagues through the next 11 months, knowing that the business is in a strong position as we move forward.”

Chairman John Allan said: “Alan has made an impressive and sustained contribution both as chief financial officer and as a board member to Tesco’s turnaround.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank him for his continued contribution and, when the time comes, wish him well for the future.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Alan StewartTesco

More in this Section

UK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test caseUK lines up insurance firms for Covid compensation test case

Hotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern IrelandHotel enquiries jump after July 20 set for reopening in Northern Ireland

Lufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn dealLufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn deal

Shoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high streetShoe retailer Aldo collapses as coronavirus continues to hammer UK high street


Lifestyle

Every parent eventually reaches that weird milestone where their children discover that their mother or father had a life before kids. For Cork musician John “Haggis” Hegarty it came this April, when his 17-year-old son walked in clutching a copy of the Irish Examiner.Emperor of Ice Cream: Cork band reunite for another scoop

Louis Theroux, best known for his TV documentaries, is, like the rest of us, being forced to improvise and so has started a podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.Podcast Corner: Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp zoom into action

Gavin James is preparing for what is probably the strangest challenge of his live-gigging career to date: performing to a sea of cars at his upcoming Live at the Drive In gigs.Gavin James: All revved up for drive-in gigs

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »