Telecommunications company announce plan to hire up to 50 apprentices

Ireland’s largest telecommunications company has announced plans to hire up to 50 apprentices.

Applications to eir are open to candidates who have completed the Leaving Certificate or equivalent exams and have a full driving licence, the company said.

The apprenticeship see the successful candidates complete a two year on the job and in the classroom training programme

To date, 264 apprentices have successfully completed eir’s apprentice, they said.

“I am a graduate of eir’s apprentice programme, class of 2017; it is my goal to motivate other women to consider joining eir’s programme and begin their career as a technician," said eir Technician Megan Banahan.

"We are the face of the company, we spend a lot of time with our customers, helping to resolve faults or connecting them to our network. I enjoy those interactions, using my technical skills and learning in a supportive environment.”

The apprenticeship is facilitated by and based in TU Dublin, Tallaght Campus where the new recruits will enjoy a full college experience studying for a Higher Certificate in Engineering in Telecommunications and Data Networks.

The application process for the 2019 eir Apprentice Programme is now open and will close at midnight on the July 11, 2019.