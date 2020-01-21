News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tech firm JRI formally begins roll-out of Tralee job expansion programme

By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 05:50 PM

International technology company JRI America has formally begun the planned expansion of its operations in Tralee with the announ cement of 21 new jobs at its base at the Kerry Technology Park adjacent to the Institute of Technology Tralee.

Last summer the company announced plans to expand its Tralee operations with the creation of 100 jobs over five years.

The New York-headquartered JRI America is a subsidiary of the Japanese IT financial services company Japan Research Institute, which is the specialist IT subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

JRI established a base in Tralee in 2011 and employs 150 people here.

The initial new jobs will focus on specialist technical areas, while the company has also kicked-off its 2020 intern programme, with a large number of students beginning their placements.

“Further to the commitment we made last May to hire across all areas, we have now delivered the first phase of our expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome such engaged and high-quality talent to our expanding team,” said JRI America managing director Michael O’Dea.

Regarding the intern programme, Shane Walsh who leads the Tralee operation, said: “We have a close working relationship with a number of colleges.

In particular, our continued strong partnership with Institute of Technology Tralee continues to bear fruit.

"We have attracted top class students who have been offered an opportunity to work in a multinational technology company on their doorstep.”

