Home»business

Teagasc appoint cattle experts

Catherine Egan and Martina Harrington have been appointed new cattle specialists at Teagasc
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 06:44 PM

Teagasc has appointed two new cattle specialists, Martina Harrington to cover the South East and Catherine Egan in the West and Midlands region.

Pearse Kelly, head of the Teagasc Drystock Knowledge Transfer Department, said: “Martina and Catherine bring a vast amount of experience to these roles from working with a variety of farmers and stakeholders.”

Martina and Catherine will join with the current Teagasc cattle specialist team of Pearse Kelly, Aidan Murray who covers the North and North West, and Alan Dillon, who is the programme manager to the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme, while also covering the south of the country.

Martina Harrington will be based in Teagasc Oak Park. She is also the new programme manager of the Teagasc-Irish Farmers Journal BETTER Farm Beef Challenge programme. She comes from a farming back ground in Birr, Co Offaly. She graduated with a BAgrSc from UCD in 2000 and later completed a Masters in Rural Environmental Conservation Management.

Catherine Egan will be based at Teagasc Mellows Campus. Athenry. She comes from a farming background in South Roscommon. She received a BAgrSc from UCD in 2012 and completed a research Masters in Agri Science in 2013, focusing on low cost grass based systems.

She started her career in Teagasc on the Teagasc-Irish Farmers Journal BETTER Farm Beef programme as an adviser to the farmers.

Since January 2018 she has worked as an advisor in the Teagasc Grass10 programme.

