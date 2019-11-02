TD calls for more support for media industry as job losses loom at Virgin Media Ireland

A former communications minister is calling for the government to intervene to prevent more job losses in the media industry.

Virgin Media Ireland says it may cut 65 jobs across all areas of the company over the next month.

It is in talks with the staff impacted but says the cuts are necessary to ensure continued growth.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says the state must stop the decline of the journalism sector.

"There needs to be a genuine look at how we can actually support news content right across our media," said Deputy Naughten.

"This is something that as communications minister I started to change by bringing in financial support for local and community radio stations across the country to support news content.

"But I believe that that support needs to be extended right across our media."

Mr Naughten said that he is concerned that in any restructuring of any Irish media outlet that current affairs would be among the cuts.

"I think news content is very important in the Irish media, diversity in the media in Ireland is very important and I hope that that will not be impacted by any restructuring in the company."