Tayto Park owner hopes to re-open in August

By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 04:35 PM

The owner of Tayto Park hopes that the theme park will re-open in August - but fears that it may be not until next April due to coronavirus.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, Tayto Park owner, Raymond Coyle had pencilled in this Saturday for the re-opening of the park which generates around €19m in revenues per annum.

In an interview, Mr Coyle said that he hoped that the Park may be in a position to re-open in August but conceded that it may not be next April before it re-opens due to the coronavirus.

Mr Coyle stated that Tayto Park has already stalled the recruitment of 360 seasonal workers for the park’s peak Summer months.

Mr Coyle said that he wasn’t qualified to say when the park will re-open.

He said: “We will have to be guided by the HSE, Government and the developments around the coronavirus."

Mr Coyle stated that Tayto Park employs 78 workers across the 12 months of the year and they are engaged in feeding the animals at Tayto Park, maintenance and office work.

Mr Coyle stated that the workforce remains in place.

He stated: ”We didn’t have capital expenditure this Winter which was a great help. We have money to cover ourselves for one year provided that we can access the Government support scheme in place for company employees."

He stated one of the requirements of that is no show revenues down by 25% and he said: “We have income right now”.

He said: “What the Government is proposing to put in place is very fair.”

Mr Coyle confirmed that Tayto Park has recently lodged further information with Meath County Council concerning the park’s planned new €15.5m roller coaster.

Mr Coyle stated that the information lodged addresses all points raised by the Council.

He expressed confidence that planning permission would be granted for the project over the next three to four weeks.

Four of the residents who objected to a previous plan have also lodged objections against the current plan.

Mr Coyle stated that if planning permission is secured for the project, construction work would not start until next year with the roller-coaster is operation in 2022.

