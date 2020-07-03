Taxi drivers demand mandatory mask-wearing by passengers

Taxi app Free Now has called on the Government to accelerate making face coverings mandatory and to follow up with enforcement if necessary.

Ahead of what the taxi app expects to be the busiest weekend since lockdown began, the company has strongly urged passengers to wear face coverings when taking taxis from now on.

The company has seen an increase in demand already since the country entered phase three with demand up 45% week-on-week, and more expected in the coming days.

Alan Fox, Regional General Manager of Free Now said: "If this Monday to Thursday is anything to go by, this weekend is set to be the busiest we have seen since the beginning of March across the country."

"We are all relieved to be able to leave home more, see loved ones and book to go to restaurants and pubs after what has been a truly terrible time for everyone."

"We want everyone to get out and enjoy themselves in the safest way possible, hence why drivers are wearing face coverings and we have installed partition screens in much of the fleet. Drivers have been getting people to where they need to be safely throughout the crisis and we need passengers to do their bit as we approach this busy weekend."

Last month the Free Now app allowed passengers to superficially book a taxi with a partition screen between driver and passenger.