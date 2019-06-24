Tax payer to pay €350,000 on tailored uniforms for Leinster House and Áras staff

The tax-payer is set to splurge just over €350,000 on new bespoke, tailored uniforms for staff at Leinster House and Áras an Uachtaráin.

The projected spend on the new ‘made to measure’ uniforms for staff members at Leinster House is expected to total €317,225 and the bill for uniforms serving Presidential staff at Áras an Uachtaráin is expected to total €34,084 bringing the overall total to €351,309 (excluding VAT).

This follows Co Tyrone firm, Tailored Image Ltd beating off competition from two other firms to secure the two separate contracts.

Tailored Image - which also has a Dublin office - has previously secured contracts to provide uniforms for the Air Corps in the Defence Forces; for staff at Dublin's famous landmark cafe, Bewley's; for over 4,500 AIB staff; for transport staff at Irish Rail and Bus Éireann and for staff at the five star Ashford Castle hotel.

The supply contract is for a three-year period with a one-year optional extension. Tailored Image Ltd will have to supply a host of different clothing items in ‘personal uniform packs’ for the staff at Leinster House and the Áras.

For the workers of the Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House, Tailored Image is to supply ties and clip-ons for Captains of the Guard and caps, suits, overcoats, socks, belts, trousers for all male head Ushers.

The firm - based at Moygashel outside Dungannon - is to also supply skirts, trousers, scarfs, nylon black socks, long sleeve shirts and coats for female ushers at the seat of Government.

As part of the contract all ushers are to be provided with gloves and epaulettes which are ornamental shoulders pieces on the uniforms.

Leinster House

At Arás an Uachtaráin, Tailored Images is to supply VIP Áras jackets, waistcoats, trousers along with workwear for females while males will be provided with clothing that includes Áras VIP Jackets and trousers along with work wear.

Ahead of securing the contract, Tailored Image - along with the other firms to tender - carried out a site visit to view the uniforms that were then in use at Leinster House and Arás an Uachtaráin.

New accounts show that Tailored Image Ltd last year continued to prosper with accumulated profits climbing by £206,396 to £1.44m (€1.61m) as numbers employed increased from 72 to 78 to the end of December last.

As part of the contract, Tailored Image is required to measure all members of Oireachtas and Áras staff and following manufacture of the garments shall then provide a “try on” of all uniform garments.

The tender documentation stated that “the ‘try on’ is to ensure a proper fit of all garments prior to delivery, and the provision of this service is mandatory”.

The tender also stated that in the measuring exercise, should a member of staff refuse to comply with these requirements the supplier is to note that person’s record and to notify the client.