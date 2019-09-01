Tariffs on Chinese goods to US in force from today

A 15% duty on imported Chinese goods to the US comes into force today despite ongoing talks.

It is the latest round of tariffs to be imposed hitting consumer goods.

The US president has reiterated that China wants to make a trade deal.

He claims his country is in an "incredible negotiating position."

Just watched Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and many other Democrats, wanting to give up on our very successful Trade battle with China, which has had its worst Economic year in memory (and getting worse). We are taking in $Billions. Will be big for Farmers and ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

"We're having conversations with China, meetings are scheduled, calls are being made," said Mr Trump.

He also said that the scheduled meeting this month is going ahead.