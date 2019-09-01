News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tariffs on Chinese goods to US in force from today

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 11:13 AM

A 15% duty on imported Chinese goods to the US comes into force today despite ongoing talks.

It is the latest round of tariffs to be imposed hitting consumer goods.

The US president has reiterated that China wants to make a trade deal.

He claims his country is in an "incredible negotiating position."

"We're having conversations with China, meetings are scheduled, calls are being made," said Mr Trump.

He also said that the scheduled meeting this month is going ahead.

