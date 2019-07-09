News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach nominates Phil Hogan for second EU term

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 02:55 PM

Phil Hogan has been nominated for a second term as European Commissioner by the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar said the nomination was an endorsement of the last five years Phil Hogan has spent in Europe.

He praised him as a skilled negotiator who has been good for Ireland when it comes to Brexit.

"Phil is widely respected in Brussels and across the EU as a skilled negotiator and someone who builds alliances," the Taoiseach said.

He has also been a very important voice on Brexit, ensuring that his colleagues in the Commission have a keen understanding of the potential negative impact that the UK’s exit will have on Ireland and other Member States.

"In recent months, he has secured an aid package for Irish beef farmers, in recognition of the significant challenges facing the sector as a result of ongoing market turbulence related to Brexit.

"His re-nomination is an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions. We need our best people in Europe. The Government will now work closely with our colleagues in the EU to support him in securing the best possible portfolio in the new Commission."

Phil Hogan held the Agriculture and Rural Affairs brief for the past five years but may seek a more influential portfolio this time around.

