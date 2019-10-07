Taoiseach: Economy could face 'rocky period with Brexit'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted the economy is facing a "potentially rocky period" due to the ongoing Brexit stand-off and fears a no-deal crisis could drag Ireland back into a recession.

Mr Varadkar made the prediction at the announcement of 600 new jobs by Ernst & Young (EY) across Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

In a speech at the accountancy firm's Dublin headquarters, Mr Varadkar said the creation of new jobs is "a further vote of confidence in the future of the Irish economy".

However, he admitted that the global economic and political situation still means the country's finances could be at risk over the coming weeks and months.

"[The EY jobs announcement is] coming at a timely period with the budget, and also potentially a rocky period with Brexit. But notwithstanding all of that, the jobs environment is very strong across the country," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar said he believes the "economy is doing extremely well" and specifically cited the financial services sector, saying it is "thriving and expanding" with "20 of the world's top 25 financial service companies now having a good base here in Ireland".

During the same speech, Mr Varadkar also said self-employed entrepreneurs who lose their jobs will be better protected, and highlighted new national childcare supports "coming in the next few weeks".

He also said the number of new homes is "at least going in the right direction" and that "there is evidence now house prices are levelling off, particularly in urban areas", but again acknowledged there are "enormous risks and challenges in the global economy".

The accountancy firm announced the creation of 600 new jobs - including 366 in Dublin, 136 in Belfast, 55 in Cork, and 43 in Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

The firm's managing partner Frank O'Keeffe said the new positions will cover areas including emergency technology, data analytics, IT, digital strategy, audit and accounting, fraud investigation, tax issues and corporate finance.