Tánaiste: Tariffs 'will be damaging to businesses, farmers and consumers' here and in UK

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 01:09 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said tariffs imposed by Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit will be damaging to Irish businesses, farmers and consumers.

British MP's will vote later on whether to leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

Farmers say they are facing losses of €800m in the event an agreement cannot be reached.

Mr Coveney said: “Tariffs will have a negative impact on trade and will be damaging to businesses, farmers and consumers whether in Ireland or the UK."

He said the Government would study the impact of the proposals carefully with its EU partners.

Minister Coveney added that agriculture officials were meeting the European Commission about the issue today.

The Tánaiste told the Dáil: “The crisis here, the problem here and the uncertainty linked to Brexit all emanate from an inability of the British Parliament to be able to give a clear signal through majority support on what they’re willing to support and ratify.

“We will continue to advocate for a sensible deal that emerged after two-and-a-half years of negotiation that solves many of these problems.”

He added: “The solidarity is clear. There is no pressure on Ireland to change our approach in relation to the Withdrawal Agreement, the Irish protocol in it or indeed the backstop in all of its detail.

“The pressure is in London. That is where the crisis is emanating from and that is where we need to see solutions emerge from.”

