Talks between union and Aer Lingus to continues after airline cut 500 jobs

Talks aimed at avoiding widescale redundancies and pay cuts at Aer Lingus will continue between Siptu and airline bosses tomorrow.

It follows Friday's announcement of 500 planned redundancies at the airline.

The announcement was akin to "pouring petrol on the fire of an already difficult industrial relations environment," according to the trade union.

Implementation of the measures had been due to begin today.

Aviation sector organiser Neil McGowan said the company must allow time for proper negotiations and consultation on the planned layoffs.

He added talks could not take place in a productive way when 200 his union's members were already on temporary lay-off and over 1,000 have had their pay cut to 30% of normal levels.

Siptu's aim was, he said to ensure that "as many jobs as possible are kept" and "that any losses at the company should be voluntary".

The airline has already halved the pay and hours of most employees and laid off a number of staff including those based at Shannon Airport