Takeaway ordered to pay up over workers with no permits

A Chinese takeaway owner in Dublin has been given a chance to avoid a criminal conviction for having two employees with no valid work permits.

Mother-of-one, Lichang Chen, aged 31, with an address at Churchwell Mews, Belmayne, Dublin 13, and her business trading as Lemon Tree, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to breaching the Employment Permits Act.

The takeaway is located at the Edenmore Shopping Centre, in Raheny, in Dublin.

Judge John Brennan was told that Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) inspector Mary Harte visited it on July 30 last year to check compliance with the employment laws. Chen was not present but she contacted her by phone.

She also spoke to two staff members. One was from China and the other was from Mauritius but neither had valid work permits.

The WRC inspector carried out a second inspection two months later and asked Chen to provide documentation to show the two workers were entitled to work in the State, however, she was unable to provide the paperwork.

The takeaway owner had no prior convictions, the court heard.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Katie Dowling said her client had lived in Ireland for 16 years. She understood the seriousness of the charges before the court and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

The court heard the takeaway was “doing relatively well” and employed three people including Chen’s husband. However, specific details about turnover were not brought to court.

Judge Brennan said employment laws prevented people from being exploited.

He noted the guilty plea and lack of prior convictions. He said he would impose the Probation of Offenders Act if €2,000 was donated to the Merchant Quay Ireland which helps the homeless and people with addiction problems.

He adjourned the case until a date in January.

Failure to pay would result in default fines totalling €3,500 and recorded convictions.