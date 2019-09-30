News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Takeaway ordered to pay up over workers with no permits

Takeaway ordered to pay up over workers with no permits
By Tom Tuite
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 04:19 PM

A Chinese takeaway owner in Dublin has been given a chance to avoid a criminal conviction for having two employees with no valid work permits.

Mother-of-one, Lichang Chen, aged 31, with an address at Churchwell Mews, Belmayne, Dublin 13, and her business trading as Lemon Tree, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to breaching the Employment Permits Act.

The takeaway is located at the Edenmore Shopping Centre, in Raheny, in Dublin.

Judge John Brennan was told that Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) inspector Mary Harte visited it on July 30 last year to check compliance with the employment laws. Chen was not present but she contacted her by phone.

She also spoke to two staff members. One was from China and the other was from Mauritius but neither had valid work permits.

The WRC inspector carried out a second inspection two months later and asked Chen to provide documentation to show the two workers were entitled to work in the State, however, she was unable to provide the paperwork.

The takeaway owner had no prior convictions, the court heard.

READ MORE

Gardaí concerned for teenage girl who went missing on Friday

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Katie Dowling said her client had lived in Ireland for 16 years. She understood the seriousness of the charges before the court and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

The court heard the takeaway was “doing relatively well” and employed three people including Chen’s husband. However, specific details about turnover were not brought to court.

Judge Brennan said employment laws prevented people from being exploited.

He noted the guilty plea and lack of prior convictions. He said he would impose the Probation of Offenders Act if €2,000 was donated to the Merchant Quay Ireland which helps the homeless and people with addiction problems.

He adjourned the case until a date in January.

Failure to pay would result in default fines totalling €3,500 and recorded convictions.

READ MORE

Ireland ‘paying a price’ in bid to tackle housing crisis

More on this topic

Community service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security manCommunity service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security man

Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'

Irish Water prosecuted for allegedly breaching environmental regulationsIrish Water prosecuted for allegedly breaching environmental regulations

ESB in hot water over Shannon discharge from Lough Ree and West Offaly plants ESB in hot water over Shannon discharge from Lough Ree and West Offaly plants

Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Thomas Cook staff demand financial support from UK governmentThomas Cook staff demand financial support from UK government

Prudential fined €27m for annuities sales failingsPrudential fined €27m for annuities sales failings

UK recession fears remain as second quarter decline confirmedUK recession fears remain as second quarter decline confirmed

Thomas Cook customers may have to wait two months for refundsThomas Cook customers may have to wait two months for refunds


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »