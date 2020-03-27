Take care of yourselves and each other, say Killarney business leaders

Business leaders in Killarney have issued a clear message to the people of the town — a reminder that we are all in this together, and with a eye on the future when this Covid-19 crisis is over.

At this time of the year, the tourism capital comes into its own as a bustling hub. But on Thursday morning, all that were to be seen on the usually bumper-to-bumper Main Street were five volunteers, led by Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce president, Paul Sherry.

All were decked out in high-vis vests as they hoisted a vibrant banner across the thoroughfare. Its message is a stark yet heart-warming reminder of the new times we live in: “Take care of yourselves and each other. #Love Killarney."

“We’ve put the banner at the focal point of the town,” Killarney Chamber president Paul Sherry told the Irish Examiner.

“We want people to know Killarney Chamber is here to help them and assist them in any way — and that there will be better days to come.”

The banners that are installed across the main street of the town at this time of year are usually messages of welcome to the many visitors arriving for major events, including key national conferences. However, conferences and events have been postponed due to the virus crisis.

The idea for this one came from former Killarney Chamber president and Chamber executive member, Paul O’Neill, who suggested using the space to promote a positive message as communities strive to safeguard against Covid-19.

Joining Mr Sherry and Mr O’Neill to erect giant banner were fellow volunteers and Chamber members, John O’Shea, Martin Walsh and Etienne van Vrede.