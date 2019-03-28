NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tablet device for older people launched in Ireland; 75 jobs expected to be created

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 03:59 PM

A tablet device aimed specifically at older people called GrandPad has just been launched in Ireland.

The company opened its European Headquarters in Wexford this afternoon and plans to hire 75 employees.

GrandPad uses large clearly labelled icons for games, music, calls, photos, email, news, and weather, and aims to improve the lives of people over the age of 75.

“Ireland is a great choice for our European headquarters and we are grateful to our partners at IDA Ireland for endorsing our mission to improve the lives of older people,” says Scott Lien, CEO, and co-founder of GrandPad.

“Our product combines high-tech with high-touch and we’re excited to bring more unique jobs to Ireland while offering a new, innovative solution to help improve the lives of elderly people across Europe.”

