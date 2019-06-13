Survey finds average 200% rise in insurance for businesses and charities

A survey has found that small businesses and charities have seen an average increase of 200% in their insurance costs over the last five years.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform today published the results of a survey of 494 of its members which, they say, "clearly illustrates the grip the insurance crisis has taken on Irish society".

Their figures show that insurance accounts for 10% of charities' costs and 49% of respondents say that rising insurance costs are threatening their future.

They conclude by saying that 95% of those survey do not think the Government is doing enough to address the issue.

Linda Murray, director of the Alliance and owner of Huckleberry's Den play centre in Navan said: "These figures merely confirm what we are seeing every day of the week.

"It is time for the Government to escalate and accelerate their response to the crisis."

Peter Boland, Director of the Alliance said: "We cannot afford any further delays to proposed Government reforms in this area.

"Even if the long-awaited Judicial Council Bill, intended to address sky-high damages for minor injuries among other things, is enacted as scheduled by the third week in July, we are still looking at no reform of the Book of Quantum before Christmas.

"The biggest gift the Government could give is to accelerate the process of establishing the Judicial Council and do everything in their control to facilitate the Judiciary in addressing this crucial issue, using the guiding principles of recent court decisions to set general damages for minor injuries at moderate, proportionate and common-sense levels."