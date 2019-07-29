News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Survey finds allergy and ingredients labelling is top worry for Irish food businesses

Survey finds allergy and ingredients labelling is top worry for Irish food businesses
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Food allergens and ingredients labelling is the number one concern for Irish food businesses.

New research from the Food Safety Authority found other big issues, including the use of hormones, pesticides and additives.

Brexit is the second greatest worry, with over two-thirds saying its unknown impact is a concern.

Food businesses are particularly worried about increases in costs of supplies, tariffs and exchange rates.

Senior executives from a range of food businesses were polled on their concerns about food safety and the food industry's current operating environment.

The research shows that more than seven out of 10 food businesses are increasingly confident about food safety regulation in Ireland, with almost three quarters (73%) stating that food produced in Ireland is safer than it was five years ago.

However, as well as allergens and ingredients labelling, the industry is apprehensive about food hygiene and handling requirements.

Allergens and ingredients labelling comes out on top as the greatest worry for Irish food businesses, with 53% listing it as one of their top three concerns.

Food hygiene and handling requirements (36%) and carcinogenic chemicals in foods (30%) also ranked high.

While there is a strong confidence in food safety measures, around one-fifth (18%) are calling for more food safety regulation and enforcement.

While one-third (31%) of food businesses do not feel well enough informed in terms of food safety information.

This is despite a high proportion claiming to cover this in-house or through consultants.

Some seven in 10 (69%) of Irish food businesses view the availability of skilled workers as a serious concern.

The FSAI says this reflects a large decrease in unemployment as the economy has gradually recovered and moved towards full employment in recent years, reducing the pool of workers available to food businesses.

Brexit is the second greatest future worry, with over two-thirds (67%) identifying its unknown impact as a business concern.

Food businesses are particularly concerned about increases in costs of supplies, tariffs and exchange rates in respect of Brexit on the Irish food industry.

Dr Pamela Byrne is CEO of the FSAI: "We would encourage food businesses who feel they lack adequate food safety information to contact the FSAI for more guidance and instructions.

"While the majority of food businesses acknowledge their own responsibility for ensuring the food they serve is safe to eat, it is unacceptable that over one in 10 see this as the responsibility of the FSAI, which it is not - the responsibility lies with food businesses.

"The consequences of allergen information not being provided and food hygiene standards not being adhered to are very serious and the FSAI, together with the food inspectorate, is continuously working to ensure that businesses are not flaunting these requirements."

The national attitudinal research was undertaken by Amárach and involved interviews with over 200 food businesses across a range of national and international food business SMEs.

More on this topic

Body & Soul announces Electric Picnic lineup for 2019Body & Soul announces Electric Picnic lineup for 2019

Boy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German stationBoy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German station

Woman's life is spared as bra strap stops bullet in Brooklyn shootingWoman's life is spared as bra strap stops bullet in Brooklyn shooting

Medal given to Nazi bodyguard who took bullets for Hitler sells for thousandsMedal given to Nazi bodyguard who took bullets for Hitler sells for thousands

More in this Section

Merger involving Just Eat and Dutch rival will form world's biggest food delivery firmMerger involving Just Eat and Dutch rival will form world's biggest food delivery firm

UK and EU not ready for no-deal Brexit, British business group warnsUK and EU not ready for no-deal Brexit, British business group warns

Ryanair profits plunge by 21% amid lower fares and higher costsRyanair profits plunge by 21% amid lower fares and higher costs

Graduates making dreary college commute pay offGraduates making dreary college commute pay off


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

For the first time in 30 years I was back at Fota Wildlife Park. How can so much time have elapsed between visits? I didn’t have a traumatic experience the first time. As it was a school tour, probably the biggest trauma was the standard one of the 80s: having precisely one pound’s sweet/spending money and wondering how to make it last. Pro-tip: Milky Moos for 40p and they had stickers.Opening Lines: 'The station isn't a destination, it's a plot twist'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »