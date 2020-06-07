News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Surprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aid

Surprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aid
Aoife MacEvilly, chairperson of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities: "Certain businesses that have been required to suspend trading are focused on planning for reopening, but we believe that some of these customers could be missing out on reducing their energy costs during this period of inactivity."
By Eamon Quinn
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Utilities watchdog, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, or CRU, said it is surprised that so few small business owners have applied for an energy supply suspension scheme and believes the take-up could be much higher to save businesses a lot of money. 

The scheme, which has been in place since the start of May, works on the basis that the small firm will only get the rebate --which extends as long as the Covid-19 emergency measures are in place--from the date of the application, the regulator said.  

However, it said only 8,000 electricity customers of a total of 199,000 SME electricity customers, and 2,000 gas customers of around 27,000 SME gas customers have so far applied. 

“The CRU fully understands that business owners have a wide range of issues to deal with in these difficult times," said Aoife MacEvilly, chairperson of the CRU. 

"Certain businesses that have been required to suspend trading are focused on planning for reopening, but we believe that some of these customers could be missing out on reducing their energy costs during this period of inactivity," she said.

READ MORE

Penneys to re-open from June 12

"Both energy suppliers and network companies have been focused on implementing this new scheme and I would encourage SME customers to contact their suppliers to fully benefit from the supply suspension scheme,” she added. 

The regulator said that the start of the reopening of the economy may mean that not all customers of energy utilities will need the scheme, however, "the CRU believes the overall take-up should be higher than at present levels".

It said firms should fill in an application to their energy supplier to tap the scheme.

"The CRU has requested that the main suppliers continue to engage with their customers to ensure as high a number of SME customers apply and possibly qualify for the supply suspension scheme," it said. 

Gas Networks Ireland managing director Denis O’Sullivan, said that 650 pubs, restaurants, and catering businesses, as well as around 450 hotels have availed of the scheme to suspend their gas network charges. 

"To try and alleviate some of the financial pressure, Gas Networks Ireland will forego network charges for a period of three months," he said.  

READ MORE

Table service, booths, and toilets with traffic lights: Irish pubs plan for an uncertain future after Covid-19

More on this topic

Providence Resources pays off ex-CEO Tony O'Reilly Jr with €450k exit dealProvidence Resources pays off ex-CEO Tony O'Reilly Jr with €450k exit deal

Investors cheer Bulmers maker C&C's growth plan despite €48m Covid lockdown hitInvestors cheer Bulmers maker C&C's growth plan despite €48m Covid lockdown hit

Ireland's Covid-19 business loans 'paltry compared with UK response'Ireland's Covid-19 business loans 'paltry compared with UK response'

Denis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls EirDenis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls Eir


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

BA begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measuresBA begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measures

Working from home causing anxiety as people feel need to be 'always on'Working from home causing anxiety as people feel need to be 'always on'

Penneys to re-open from June 12Penneys to re-open from June 12

Retailers and hotels welcome plans to speed up reopening sectorsRetailers and hotels welcome plans to speed up reopening sectors


Lifestyle

If you're lucky enough to have a garden, it's now our holiday destination as well as somewhere to stick a shrub or kick a football, writes Esther N McCarthyWish List: Embrace the outdoors with lovely lanterns, cute ceramics and designer jugs

Maintain your colour until you can finally get back to your hairdresser.How to keep dyed hair looking fresh at home

The entrepreneur and broadcaster Darren Kennedy says his dad will often pass a snide remark about something he’s wearing but he won’t be insulted by it.Darren Kennedy on his new BBC show: 'Feeling good on the outside helps you feel good on the inside'

The calendar for upcoming sales is filling up nicely as auctioneers adapt, says Des O’SullivanAntiques: No shortage of online opportunities to collect

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »