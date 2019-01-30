NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
‘Surprise’ at Bank of Ireland mortgage rate moves

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 06:39 PM
By Eamon Quinn

Mortgage rate cuts by Bank of Ireland in its very short-term loans as well as rises in its very long-term rates have surprised brokers who say the changes will not shake up the market.

The bank said it cut its rates for one- and two-year loans by 0.1% to 2.9% and had increased both of its 10-year rates, by 0.2%, to 3.5% or 3.7%, depending on the size of the loan.

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling said he was “a bit surprised” by the move to increase the 10-year fixed rates because the lender has been competitive in long fixed-rate loans.

Potential borrowers shouldn’t be enticed into buying fixed-rate loans over one or two years, he said. He said anyone fixing for one or two years was getting bad advice because they would come off those rates at a time when the ECB would likely be moving rates higher.

Financial markets assume that after a delay caused by the slowdown in growth in the eurozone, that the ECB will nonetheless raise its key rates sometime next year.

READ MORE: Barclays to move €190bn to Ireland and double Dublin staff as Brexit looms

Daragh Cassidy at bonkers.ie said the cuts in the one- and two-year rates would save a first-time borrower paying a loan of €225,000 over 30 years around €12 a month.

“However, those who have a 10% deposit and choose the 10-year fixed rate will be €25.29 worse off a month or almost €3,035 over the course of the 10 years,” he said.

Bank of Ireland said it has left its three-year rate unchanged at 3%. The lender said the rate cuts would keep it competitive and “together with the availability of the 3% cashback offer until December 2019, reflect this,” said its head of mortgages, Brian Vaughan.


