NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Supreme Court to rule on Facebook appeal over EU-US data transfers

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 05:29 PM

The Supreme Court will rule tomorrow on Facebook's appeal over a High Court decision to refer key issues concerning the validity of European Commission decisions approving EU-US data transfer channels to the Court of Justice of the EU.

The referral was made by the High Court in proceedings by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) arising from complaints by Austrian lawyer Max Schrems the transfer of his personal data by Facebook to the US breached his data privacy rights as an EU citizen.

The core issue the Supreme Court must decide in Facebook's appeal, heard last January, is whether there is any right to appeal over a referral decision.

The appeal concerns an October 2017 High Court judgment by Ms Justice Caroline Costello and her subsequent referral in May 2018 of issues for determination by the CJEU.

The judgment was given in a case brought by DPC Helen Dixon, arising from the complaints by Mr Schrems, against Facebook Ireland - because Facebook’s European headquarters are here - and Mr Schrems.

No formal orders were sought against them and the core issue concerned the validity of data transfer channels known as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs).

READ MORE

Judge grants stay on €65m judgment to facilitate talks between couple and fund

Ms Justice Costello directed a referral to the CJEU of 11 issues concerning the validity of European Commission decisions approving the SCCs.

Facebook argued before the Supreme Court last January it is entitled to appeal the referral.

It also disputed several of the High Court’s findings, including that the DPC had “well-founded” concerns about “mass indiscriminate processing” of data by US government agencies under programmes authorised there.

The US government was involved in the appeal as an amicus curiae, assistant to the court on legal issues.

It supported Facebook's argument that no reference to the CJEU is required in light of the Privacy Shield agreement between the EU and US and the European Commission's determination the US ensures an adequate level of protection for personal data transferred under the Privacy Shield.

Lawyers for the DPC said she has concerns whether the measures provided for under the Privacy Shield are comparable to the remedy available to EU citizens for breach of data privacy rights under Article 47 of the EU Charter.

Mr Schrems opposed the appeal with his lawyers arguing Facebook had failed to identify an error by the High Court.

READ MORE

Ronan company confident City Council will rule in their favour despite High Court loss

More on this topic

Man charged in connection with death of woman on farm in Co Galway

Man's eviction over alleged anti-social behaviour was unlawful, Supreme Court rules

Drugs are no excuse: Judge jails man for 14 years after horror attack on woman, 79, in Cork

Judge grants stay on €65m judgment to facilitate talks between couple and fund

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Newsagents association demands 'zero tolerance' in fight against crime in their sector

Michael Kors shares tumble after trimming sales projection

The politics of ‘merger’ plan between Fiat and Renault

€6.8m in pay for pub owners


Lifestyle

Art season gets off to a dream start in Dublin

Meet the migrant chefs revolutionising Cork's food scene

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Going wild with animal-centred summer days out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »