News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Supply chain continues as Port of Cork maintains full shipping schedule

Supply chain continues as Port of Cork maintains full shipping schedule
By Alan Healy
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 12:44 PM

Staff at Port of Cork have completed a full schedule of deliveries this week as part of ongoing efforts to keep supply chains moving across Munster.

Cork Harbour has seen the continued delivery of food, crude oil and other essential commodities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Over the past seven days, the Port of Cork has handled 1,550 containers which included four million bananas, shipments of wine and pasta, and other foodstuffs to be distributed by supermarkets. 80,000 tonnes of crude oil also arrived to be refined at Whitegate, Ireland’s only oil refinery. A further 20,000 tonnes of animal feed and cereals were also imported.

Brendan Keating, Chief Executive of Port of Cork, said they will remain open throughout the crisis, and continue to work closely with the HSE to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the Port.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues in the Port of Cork for their tireless efforts in keeping the Port open. Through their actions, we know the supermarket shelves will be stocked, ambulances and Garda vehicles will have fuel, and the country can get through these dark times.

More on this topic

Coronavirus wrap: Kenny Dalglish on NHS, Roy Hodgson discusses season’s endCoronavirus wrap: Kenny Dalglish on NHS, Roy Hodgson discusses season’s end

Johnson out of hospital but staying off work for now on doctors’ ordersJohnson out of hospital but staying off work for now on doctors’ orders

Government hopes to reach goal of 15,000 tests a day by end of next weekGovernment hopes to reach goal of 15,000 tests a day by end of next week

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisisHousing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

TOPIC: Coronavirus