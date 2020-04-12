Supply chain continues as Port of Cork maintains full shipping schedule

Staff at Port of Cork have completed a full schedule of deliveries this week as part of ongoing efforts to keep supply chains moving across Munster.

Cork Harbour has seen the continued delivery of food, crude oil and other essential commodities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Over the past seven days, the Port of Cork has handled 1,550 containers which included four million bananas, shipments of wine and pasta, and other foodstuffs to be distributed by supermarkets. 80,000 tonnes of crude oil also arrived to be refined at Whitegate, Ireland’s only oil refinery. A further 20,000 tonnes of animal feed and cereals were also imported.

Brendan Keating, Chief Executive of Port of Cork, said they will remain open throughout the crisis, and continue to work closely with the HSE to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the Port.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues in the Port of Cork for their tireless efforts in keeping the Port open. Through their actions, we know the supermarket shelves will be stocked, ambulances and Garda vehicles will have fuel, and the country can get through these dark times.