SuperValu to create 210 jobs in 2019

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 09:42 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

SuperValu plans to open three new stores in 2019, creating 210 new jobs in the process.

The supermarket chain will also revamp 30 additional stores as part of a €30 million investment programme.

The retailer recorded a new sales milestone of €2.724 billion in 2018, with a key trend being the continued growth in SuperValu’s online shopping service.

Pictured at SuperValu Kinsale are Ian Allen, Sales Director, SuperValu; Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu and Michael Smith, SuperValu Kinsale and SuperValu Retail Chair. Photo: Claire Keogh

SuperValu also invested substantially in its Real Rewards loyalty programme, with membership growing to 1.2 million people.

READ MORE: 40 new jobs announced for Carrick-on-Shannon and Dublin

"We continue to build on our food leadership credentials and further establish SuperValu as a destination shop by responding to consumer trends and shopping requirements both in-store and online," said SuperValu Managing Director Martin Kelleher.

"We plan to build our momentum in 2019 with a €30 million investment programme, which will see three new stores opened and an existing 30 stores revamped as we continue to rollout new shopping concepts such as Vegetarian and Vegan zones, new salad bars and health and wellness aisles, adding both theatre and on trend ranges for the new shoppers evolving tastes."

SuperValu has 219 stores nationwide and employs approximately 14,500 people.

