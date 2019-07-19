News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Supermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major survey

Supermarkets cash in as TV and jewellery shops fail to shine in early summer sales, says major survey
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Online outlets cashed in, supermarkets did well in the good weather, stores selling electronics and TVs did less well, while jewellery and lingerie had a slack early summer, according to a sector-by-sector breakdown of how retailers have fared in recent months.

The survey by Grant Thornton for business group Retail Excellence, and which covers 4,500 retailers in the three months to the end of June, shows that retail sales across the industry were up by an average of 1.2% from the same period in 2018 — but there were significant winners and losers in the mix.

The survey comes at a significant time as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his officials mull possible specific budget tax changes — such as health supplements — and other tax measures that may boost or cut consumer spending in certain shops.

Then there is also the prospect for a hard Brexit scare at Halloween, which could frighten consumers from spending in the shops later in the year.

But so far, based on the evidence of the exchequer returns, there is no early sign of any significant slowdown in retail spending.

Vat revenues in a non-Vat payment month last month fell short of target, but at €7.44bn were also largely on target for the first half of the year, and were up almost 5% from a year earlier.

The survey suggests that a wide range of retailers are tapping the rising spending power of households but it also shows that online stores, or the online outlets of brick-and-mortar shops, were the out-and-out winners — putting on a huge 16% gain in sales from a year earlier.

Among the traditional outlets, garden centres were the next big winners, beating the industry average by a wide margin with a 4.8% increase in sales in the year. Menswear and health stores fared well too, with year-on-year sales increases of 4.4% and 4%, respectively, and outlets selling hot beverages sold 3.4% more, according to the survey.

Sales of small home appliances put on 2.5% sales spurt in the same period.

Lingerie and jewellery fared badly, however, with sales down by 6% and 4%, and footwear sales were also down sharply in the like-for-like annual comparisons, with a fall of almost 3.9%.

Sales of consumer electronics, or brown goods, which include audio systems, flat TVs, radios, headphones, and docking speakers, fell 2.2% from the year-earlier period

Discounting meant “healthy” increases in volume nonetheless took in less money, with consumer electronic sales in June, in particular, hit from a year earlier when the 2018 World Cup boosted sales of high-end TVs, the survey found.

Sales of digital cameras slid 17% in the period, according to the survey.

And it was a mixed performance across the retail industry in the second quarter, said David Fitzsimons, group chief executive at Retail Excellence.

“Trading was boosted over the period due to a very robust performance in grocery, helped in turn by a sustained period of clement weather. Some sectors and especially consumer electronics were up against a hard like for like target recorded in 2018 when the World Cup was hosted," he said.

“A number of discretionary sectors traded down over the period including jewellery and lingerie. Home-related categories traded like for like up, helped by a resurgence in house building activity.

Overall growth rates in the Irish retail industry are declining, principally due to Brexit and eroding consumer sentiment. The outlook for the coming months is of significant concern,” Mr Fitzsimons said.

More on this topic

Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Japanese animation studio fire suspect named by policeJapanese animation studio fire suspect named by police

Five guys arrested at Five GuysFive guys arrested at Five Guys

supermarketretailshopping

More in this Section

Green light for €500m data centre in WicklowGreen light for €500m data centre in Wicklow

UK budget deficit swells as June borrowing hits four-year highUK budget deficit swells as June borrowing hits four-year high

Boeing to take €4.3bn hit over 737 Max groundingBoeing to take €4.3bn hit over 737 Max grounding

EU watchdog fines Qualcomm €242m over pricingEU watchdog fines Qualcomm €242m over pricing


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »