Supermarket cancels paddling pool sales due to hosepipe ban

Supermarket chain Aldi has cancelled the sale of paddling pools due to the hosepipe ban.

Irish Water announced a hosepipe ban that came into effect today following the driest May since 1850.

The ban will be in place until July 21.

The utility said: “Of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes, 27 currently are in drought and 50 are at risk of going into drought.

"The weather forecast is for a continuation of drier than normal conditions which will further exacerbate the situation."

Aldi has since cancelled the planned sale of paddling pools.

The store had planned to put two paddling pools on sale on Thursday.

They said in a statement: “Aldi has taken the decision to cancel the Specialbuy products from sale in light of the six-week national hosepipe ban announced by Irish Water, which comes into effect today.”

The store added that it has “decided to cancel all planned upcoming Specialbuys of this nature for the duration of the six-week ban.”

John Curtin, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director, said: “We understand that some customers may be disappointed, but conserving water usage at this time is a priority for our customers, so we need to support this national water restriction also so that everyone can play a part in helping to conserve water.”