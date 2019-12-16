News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Study shows population of rural areas has declined in six years to 2016

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 01:30 PM

The population of rural areas declined in the six years to 2016, while the population of urban areas increased in the same time period.

A CSO study on Urban and Rural Life in Ireland also shows average disposable income was highest in cities.

The report presents "a comprehensive analysis of the social and economic characteristics of life in Ireland".

A third of the country's population live in cities according to the newly published study.

The figures show a decline of 0.6% in the population of remote and highly rural areas between 2011 and 2016.

However, in the same period there was a rise of over 5% in the numbers living in independent urban towns.

The study looks at the characteristics of living in urban and rural areas.

The annual disposable income is highest in Ireland's cities at €23,497 while it is lowest in independent rural towns at €17,433.

The study also found those living in cities had the shortest distance to a bus stop at 400 metres, while those in highly remote and rural areas face a journey of just over 7km.

Statistician Karola Graupner said: "Between 2011 and 2016, there was a fall of 0.6% in the number of people living in ‘Highly rural/remote areas’.

"The proportion of people living in all five other area types increased over this time period, with the largest increase of 5.5 % in ‘Independent urban towns’.

"In all, 33.4% of the population lived in ‘Cities’.

"In Q1 2019, the average unemployment rate was 4.7%, although the area classification with the highest unemployment rate was ‘Independent urban towns’ at 6.3%, while the lowest was ‘Rural areas with high urban influence’ at 4.0%.

"The average distance to a HSE adult emergency department was 20.1km in Ireland, with the shortest average distance of 4.4km in ‘Cities’ and the longest of 45.0km in ‘Highly rural/remote areas’.”

"This report is an example of the policy relevant research projects that the CSO are developing as part of its’ leadership role of the Irish Statistical System (ISS)," added Declan Smyth, Senior Statistician.

"Our goal is to maximise the variety and volume of data available, to provide high quality information to the Government, businesses and citizens."

