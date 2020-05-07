News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Study finds farmers could suffer €1bn hit from Covid-19

Study finds farmers could suffer €1bn hit from Covid-19
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Research released by the Irish Farmers Journal today reveals that Ireland's farming industry could lose up to two-thirds of its annual income because of Covid-19.

The study, carried out by UCD Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics, Michael Wallace, at the end of April shows that the pandemic will deliver the biggest ever income hit on the sector.

It finds that beef prices to farmers have already fallen by up to 17%, while dairy commodity prices have fallen by as much as 21% since Europe went into lockdown.

Under Professor Wallace’s moderate forecast, in which prices would remain similar to current levels, the average 78-cow dairy farmer would lose €24,000, or 37% of their income for the year.

An average 23-cow suckler farmer would lose €2,300 or 26% of their income, while beef finishers would lose €3,000 each, or 19% of their annual income.

The study examined the long-term disruption to hotels, cafes and restaurants of the virus and its impact on consumer sentiment, and found that the farming industry could take a €1bn hit.

CSO figures show aggregated farm incomes range from €1-€1.5bn a year, excluding subsidies.

Even in a scenario where prices stabilise at current levels, the impact on farm incomes in 2020 is forecast to be close to €600m, with income from dairying falling €320m and from beef production by €250m. In a severe case, dairy farming could take a €560m hit, while beef could be hit by €430m.

The danger for farmers is that the recovery from the coronavirus lockdown will be slow and lingering. Such a scenario would see the impact on farm incomes rise to €1bn, the study finds.

READ MORE

Bewley’s Cafe set to close permanently

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil: 'Gap in the resources' available to airport authoritiesFianna Fáil: 'Gap in the resources' available to airport authorities

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Diarmuid Gavin hosting online Mad Hatters tea party for Alzheimer charityCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Diarmuid Gavin hosting online Mad Hatters tea party for Alzheimer charity

'Grave danger' for small businesses across Ireland after Bewleys closure, says RAI 'Grave danger' for small businesses across Ireland after Bewleys closure, says RAI

Ten deaths in London since lockdown as ‘race track’ driving doubles on quiet roadsTen deaths in London since lockdown as ‘race track’ driving doubles on quiet roads


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

farmingcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus