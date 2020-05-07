Study finds farmers could suffer €1bn hit from Covid-19

Research released by the Irish Farmers Journal today reveals that Ireland's farming industry could lose up to two-thirds of its annual income because of Covid-19.

The study, carried out by UCD Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics, Michael Wallace, at the end of April shows that the pandemic will deliver the biggest ever income hit on the sector.

It finds that beef prices to farmers have already fallen by up to 17%, while dairy commodity prices have fallen by as much as 21% since Europe went into lockdown.

Under Professor Wallace’s moderate forecast, in which prices would remain similar to current levels, the average 78-cow dairy farmer would lose €24,000, or 37% of their income for the year.

An average 23-cow suckler farmer would lose €2,300 or 26% of their income, while beef finishers would lose €3,000 each, or 19% of their annual income.

The study examined the long-term disruption to hotels, cafes and restaurants of the virus and its impact on consumer sentiment, and found that the farming industry could take a €1bn hit.

CSO figures show aggregated farm incomes range from €1-€1.5bn a year, excluding subsidies.

Even in a scenario where prices stabilise at current levels, the impact on farm incomes in 2020 is forecast to be close to €600m, with income from dairying falling €320m and from beef production by €250m. In a severe case, dairy farming could take a €560m hit, while beef could be hit by €430m.

The danger for farmers is that the recovery from the coronavirus lockdown will be slow and lingering. Such a scenario would see the impact on farm incomes rise to €1bn, the study finds.