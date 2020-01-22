Study: Dublin Airport contributes €10bn to Irish economy

Research into the economic impact of Dublin Airport has found that it supports or facilitates 130,000 jobs and contributes nearly €10bn to the economy.

The study, which was undertaken by economic consultants InterVISTAS, found that Dublin Airport's Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy is €9.8bn - or 3% of the national economy.

A total of 129,700 jobs are generated and facilitated by Dublin Airport, including about 21,500 jobs that are directly related to the airport operation

The research considered areas such as employment levels, the wages of the people employed in airport-related activities, and the indirect benefits that flow into the wider Irish economy.

“Dublin Airport plays a vital role in the Irish economy, as it is Ireland’s main gateway to the world,” said airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“The connectivity that it provides underpins Irish tourism and trade, and also helps enable continued investments in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Irish economy.

The increase in Dublin Airport’s passenger numbers from 20.1m in 2013 to 31.5 million in 2018 boosted the airport’s direct employment levels by 5,800, the research also found.