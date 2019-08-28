Students visit China in Huawei initiative

Ten Irish third-level students have represented Ireland as part of ‘Seeds for the Future’, Huawei’s STEM education initiative, visiting China to develop local ICT talent.

The group visited Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, notably visiting Huawei’s HQ, spending one week taking part in ICT training in artificial intelligence, 5G, and clouding computing.

They also visited the production line to see how Huawei manufactures and assembles its products like the Huawei P30 Pro.

The group included five students from Cork: UCC’s Peter O’Donoghue from Clonakilty, Fionn Bracken from Douglas, Tadhg Kearney from Kilbrittain, and Seán Hilliard from Cobh, and TCD student Emily Noel, Bishopstown.

Emily Noel said: “The programmme is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be truly immersed in Chinese culture and business. As a medicinal chemistry student, I am now armed with ICT skills to manoeuvre into the world of telecommunications. I have made incredible friends from both Ireland and other parts of the world.”

The Seeds for the Future programme has been running for 10 years. Some 4,700 students from 100+ countries have benefitted from of this experience.

Jijay Shen, CEO, Huawei Ireland, said: “Seeds for the Future is Huawei’s most important CSR initiative. It has been running in Ireland since 2015 with over 50 students visiting China as part of the programme. It is a great opportunity for the students to get hands on experience of the ICT world.”

Huawei is to invest €70m in Irish research and development (R&D) over the next three years to support its growing business in Ireland.The R&D will focus on the areas of video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and site-reliability engineering (SRE). The work will be supported by over 100 highly-skilled researchers, experts and engineers Huawei employs across its R&D offices in Cork, Athlone and Dublin.